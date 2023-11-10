IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

    Countdown to a government shutdown begins with deadline one week away

  • 2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever

  • Why U.S. credit card debt is at an all-time high

  • Eric Nam on pressures of life as K-Pop star

  • One person dies in second Louisiana ‘superfog’

  • Special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation testifies before Congress

  • Ohio voters approve ballot to legalize recreational marijuana

  • Ivanka Trump expected to testify in New York civil fraud trial

  • Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East

  • Breaking down Trump’s testimony in New York civil fraud trial

  • Grassroots organization helps New Orleans communities prepare for climate change

  • Maui wildfires lead to mental health crisis in Lahaina

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

  • Baltimore Symphony Orchestra welcomes first Black music director

  • Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza

  • U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October

  • Israeli military appears to close to entering Gaza City

  • What Blinken hopes to accomplish during third visit to Israel during war

Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

Multiple people have been killed in Israeli strikes near hospitals according to Gazan health officials. NBC News' Jay Gray reports on the latest Israeli military developments in Gaza and on the outbreaks of violence in the West Bank.Nov. 10, 2023

