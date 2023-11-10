Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza

- Now Playing
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
- UP NEXT
Countdown to a government shutdown begins with deadline one week away01:08
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
Why U.S. credit card debt is at an all-time high03:23
Eric Nam on pressures of life as K-Pop star05:32
One person dies in second Louisiana ‘superfog’02:07
Special counsel in Hunter Biden investigation testifies before Congress03:13
Ohio voters approve ballot to legalize recreational marijuana01:00
Ivanka Trump expected to testify in New York civil fraud trial01:20
Iran-linked organizations attack U.S. targets in the Middle East04:28
Breaking down Trump’s testimony in New York civil fraud trial03:11
Grassroots organization helps New Orleans communities prepare for climate change04:05
Maui wildfires lead to mental health crisis in Lahaina03:05
Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City04:11
House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill03:07
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra welcomes first Black music director04:15
Palestinian American aid worker speaks about living through airstrikes in Gaza07:18
U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs in October04:11
Israeli military appears to close to entering Gaza City02:14
What Blinken hopes to accomplish during third visit to Israel during war03:50
- Now Playing
Israeli military strikes push deeper into urban areas of Gaza03:05
- UP NEXT
Countdown to a government shutdown begins with deadline one week away01:08
2023 expected to be hottest year on record after warmest October ever03:37
Why U.S. credit card debt is at an all-time high03:23
Eric Nam on pressures of life as K-Pop star05:32
One person dies in second Louisiana ‘superfog’02:07
Play All