Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed
02:14
Israel's prime minister has arrived in the UAE for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, the first trip to the Arab state by an Israeli leader a year after both nations established diplomatic relations. Dec. 13, 2021
