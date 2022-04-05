Ivanka Trump testifies virtually before House January 6th committee
03:46
Former White House official, Ivanka Trump, testified virtually before the House January 6th committee. The committee considers her a key witness in the investigation as she was present with her father in the Oval Office on the day of the attack. April 5, 2022
