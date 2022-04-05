Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows
According to a new study from the New England Journal of Medicine, the drug Ivermectin, which gained popularity in some circles as a treatment for Covid-19, is not effective in reducing hospitalizations from the virus. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why she says Ivermectin is becoming a “business of lies” that’s both winning in America and killing people. April 5, 2022
