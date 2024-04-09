IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's immunity claim
April 9, 202401:18
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers

    00:43

  • White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

    01:18

  • Conservative outlets criticize White House over Easter Egg decoration rules

    01:42

  • Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse

    18:58

  • Biden on bridge collapse: 'The people of Baltimore can count on us'

    04:14

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill mifepristone

    03:11

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

    00:52

  • Medication abortions rise after Roe v. Wade was struck down

    02:06

  • Supreme Court allows aggressive Texas migrant law to take effect

    02:13

  • Schumer condemns Trump for claiming Jews who vote for Democrats hate Israel

    01:33

  • Supreme Court rejects Peter Navarro’s bid to avoid prison

    02:53

  • Supreme Court: self-preservation at democracy’s expense, says Kermit Roosevelt

    04:11

  • Biden meets with Irish prime minister at the White House

    02:52

  • McConnell calls move to curb judge-shopping 'an unforced error'

    01:12

  • Former Treasury Secy. Mnuchin says he's putting together a group to buy TikTok

    02:41

  • Sanders calls for four-day workweek at Senate hearing

    01:45

  • Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

    43:44

  • Schumer: Netanyahu 'no longer fits the needs of Israel'

    02:52

  • Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'

    00:48

  • Pelosi: House bill is an ‘attempt to make TikTok better’

    01:51

NBC News NOW

Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's immunity claim

01:18

Special counsel Jack Smith is urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's claim that he should be granted absolute immunity in the federal election interference case.April 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    White House: Biden called chef José Andrés after Israeli strike killed aid workers

    00:43

  • White House 'outraged' by Israeli strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers

    01:18

  • Conservative outlets criticize White House over Easter Egg decoration rules

    01:42

  • Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse

    18:58

  • Biden on bridge collapse: 'The people of Baltimore can count on us'

    04:14

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill mifepristone

    03:11
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All