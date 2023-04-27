Jack Teixeira is a ‘serious flight risk’ ahead of hearing, prosecutors say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman who is accused to leaking classified documents, is set to appear in court for a detention hearing as the Justice Department declares him a “serious flight risk.” NBC News’ Ken Dilanian explains why prosecutors are arguing Teixeira should be kept in custody and whether he has entered a plea in the case.April 27, 2023

