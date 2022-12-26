IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Jackson, Mississippi, under boil water alert amid cold weather

03:16

Residents in Jackson, Miss., are under a boil water advisory. Officials said the cold weather led to significant leaks and line breaks. City officials are trying to restore pressure to the water system. Dec. 26, 2022

