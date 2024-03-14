James Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's school shooting

Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident01:46
Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland04:41
California family survives small plane crash after deploying plane parachute02:47
Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds03:24
- Now Playing
James Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's school shooting03:23
- UP NEXT
Estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer giving him ‘the benefit of the doubt’01:41
James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage00:44
Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case02:05
Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow02:03
Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak01:50
Latest SpaceX launch called successful as new astronaut class introduced01:50
Mystery over disappearance of college student in Nashville01:43
Car found in Illinois river connected to 1976 cold case disappearance01:25
Family of student injured in Kentucky dorm still searching for answers02:20
SpaceX declares Starship launch a success02:21
Watch: Highlights from SpaceX’s third Starship test flight01:33
'This is rooster country': Oklahoma farmer recalls cockfighting days01:20
Video shows what appears to be a huge tornado in Kansas01:06
16 SWAT team members injured in training exercise00:19
Deliberations begin in James Crumbley trial02:15
Teens in Massachusetts charged in racial bullying incident01:46
Haitian Americans fearing for relatives amid violence in homeland04:41
California family survives small plane crash after deploying plane parachute02:47
Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds03:24
- Now Playing
James Crumbley found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in son's school shooting03:23
- UP NEXT
Estranged wife of accused Gilgo Beach killer giving him ‘the benefit of the doubt’01:41
Play All