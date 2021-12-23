James Franco breaks silence since sexual misconduct allegations
03:31
Share this -
copied
Actor James Franco has broken his silence since former acting students accused him of sexual harassment at his former acting school. Franco gave his first public interview since 2018 with Sirius XM's Jess Cagle. Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
James Franco breaks silence since sexual misconduct allegations
03:31
UP NEXT
Chris Noth facing additional fallout from assault accusations
03:36
Javier Bardem on playing Desi Arnaz in ‘Being The Ricardos’
03:28
How Roosevelt Island sculptures amplify stories of strong women
03:42
Actress Gemma Chan on L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Women of Worth’
03:49
Former 'General Hospital' star sues ABC over vaccine mandate