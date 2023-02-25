IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe

James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope found six massive galaxies that some scientists never thought could exist. The telescope is so powerful it might have just shattered scientific understanding of the universe. Theoretical Physicist and best selling author Dr. Michio Kaku talked to Gadi Schwartz about the groundbreaking report.Feb. 25, 2023

    James Webb Space Telescope images shatter understanding of age of the universe

