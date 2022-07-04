IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 6 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade

    Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

  • Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage

  • CDC: One dead, 22 hospitalized in new listeria outbreak

  • UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten in 2024

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

  • New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

  • How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-19

  • Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

  • 1 million monkeypox vaccines expected to be available by fall 

  • Biden thanks Turkish president for supporting Sweden and Finland joining NATO

  • Finland and Sweden invited to join NATO alliance

  • Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

  • Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger found dead in his home

  • Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

  • Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has indicated that the House January 6 committee is considering making multiple criminal referrals of former President Trump to the Justice Department based on allegations made during the committee’s public hearings. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports from Capitol Hill. July 4, 2022

