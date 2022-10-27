Jan. 6 committee finishes review of Secret Service documents

- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee finishes review of Secret Service documents00:51
- UP NEXT
Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee00:32
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee03:15
Jan. 6 Committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump03:04
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump01:37
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress02:28
DOJ requests six-month prison sentence for Steve Bannon03:30
What to expect in the third week of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial03:02
DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago case02:07
Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book12:49
Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena01:21
Trump responds to Jan. 6 committee subpoena with letter pushing election fraud claims01:21
Jan. 6 committee unanimously votes to subpoena former President Trump02:48
Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing02:55
Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump01:38
Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot07:56
Trump told staff to move boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago: report02:26
House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow00:56
Recapping previous Jan. 6 hearings and previewing what's to come02:09
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing07:32
- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee finishes review of Secret Service documents00:51
- UP NEXT
Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee00:32
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee03:15
Jan. 6 Committee issues subpoena to Donald Trump03:04
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump01:37
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress02:28
Play All