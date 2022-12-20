IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump

    08:20
Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges against Trump

08:20

In a historic vote, the House January 6 committee recommended that criminal charges be brought against former President Trump for the role they say he played in inciting the Capitol riot. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin and Danny Cevallos break down what charges the committee is recommending to the Justice Department and what’s next in the investigation into the former president and his allies. Dec. 20, 2022

