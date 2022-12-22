IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee’s final message: Trump is ’is unfit for any office’

    02:43

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation

    12:12

  • Jan. 6 committee evidence could factor into DOJ’s ‘independent’ investigation of Trump

    01:59

  • Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump

    06:57

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to approve criminal referrals against Trump

    01:40

  • Kellyanne Conway: Trump said rioters were 'very upset' on Jan. 6

    00:35

  • Rep. Cheney calls Trump’s refusal to stop riot ‘utter moral failure’

    07:05

  • Hope Hicks: Election fraud claims were 'damaging' Trump's legacy

    01:29

  • Thompson calls for 'accountability under law' at final Jan. 6 committee meeting

    02:00

  • Tennessee man identified as illegally entering Capitol through window on Jan. 6

    01:16

  • How the Oath Keepers' second sedition trial is different from the first

    03:47

  • January 6 committee eyeing December 21 to release final report

    00:36

  • January 6th Capitol police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    01:34

  • Lawmakers praise police officers with Congressional Gold Medal for Jan. 6 response

    02:11

  • Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:45

  • DOJ seeks to question Pence in Jan. 6th probe

    00:52

  • AG Garland appoints special counsel for Trump investigations

    02:06

  • Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

NBC News NOW

Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release

04:17

The January 6 committee now expects to release its final report on December 22nd after an 18-month-long investigation into the Capitol attack. The report is expected to include transcripts of witness testimony and additional information as it relates to law enforcement and security prep failures. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports. Dec. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee releases 34 witness transcripts ahead of report release

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 panel refers Donald Trump for criminal prosecution

    02:42

  • Jan. 6 Committee’s final message: Trump is ’is unfit for any office’

    02:43

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents key video evidence compilation

    12:12

  • Jan. 6 committee evidence could factor into DOJ’s ‘independent’ investigation of Trump

    01:59

  • Jan. 6 committee unveils four criminal referrals for Trump

    06:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All