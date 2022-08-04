IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

NBC News NOW

Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

An attorney for the parents of Sandy Hook victims claims that Alex Jones’ lawyer mistakenly sent Jones' phone records to him. The attorney now reveals that the January 6 committee is requesting those records after the panel previously subpoenaed Jones over his efforts to spread misinformation about the 2020 election. NBC News’ Ben Collins reports.Aug. 4, 2022

