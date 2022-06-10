IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of Ukrainian civilians trapped in Sievierodonetsk as Russian bombardment continues

    04:09

  • Biden calls Capitol riot ‘clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution’ during Jan. 6 hearing

    03:56
    Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Capitol riot in first public hearing

    08:21
    WHO warns monkeypox must be contained before it becomes global issue

    01:42

  • Documentary shows how women ran underground abortion network before Roe v. Wade ruling

    02:27

  • Death toll expected to rise after Iran trail derailment

    00:24

  • Breaking down primary results from California and six other states

    03:20

  • Vice President Harris to tackle immigration surge during Summit of the Americas

    03:54

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

    04:12

  • Crime takes center stage in key California primary elections

    03:15

  • World leaders gather for Summit of the Americas in California

    03:55

  • Democratic senators push for bipartisan gun reform

    03:50

  • Mexican president could boycott Summit of the Americas if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua not invited

    02:53

  • New York lawmakers pass bill that could ban certain bitcoin mining operations

    00:38

  • California approves state's first robotaxi service

    00:28

  • U.S. economy added 390,000 jobs in May

    03:21

  • Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

    04:20

  • Recount underway in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary after race too close to call

    04:34

  • How Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration is dividing some in the U.K.

    03:19

  • U.S. to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles as Russian forces advance in Donbas

    02:32

Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Capitol riot in first public hearing

08:21

The House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot held its first public hearing on Thursday, presenting evidence that members say proves that former President Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down what new evidence and testimony was shown and what to expect from the January 6th hearings moving forward. June 10, 2022

