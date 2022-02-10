Jan. 6 committee subpoenas top aide to former President Trump
Trade adviser and one of former President Trump’s top aides, Peter Navarro, has been subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee after he detailed efforts to overturn the 2020 election in previous interviews. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell explains what the committee is hoping to learn from Navarro and how it could impact the investigation. Feb. 10, 2022
