Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants for roles in spreading misinformation

The House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot have subpoenaed Twitter, Reddit, and the parent companies of Facebook and Google to provide more information on how their platforms spread misinformation ahead of January 6th. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell breaks down what the committee hopes to learn from the tech giants and how it could impact the investigation.Jan. 14, 2022
