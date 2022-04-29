Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearings in June

- Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearings in June03:28
Why South Korea is building world’s first floating city03:25
Good to Know: Jack in the Box rolls out burger-making robots and Venmo announces new fees02:13
Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted03:59
Biden considers ‘some debt reduction’ on student loans03:56
Russia attacks Kyiv as U.N. secretary-general visits Ukraine’s capital07:13
January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th00:59
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback08:22
States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry07:48
Bucha deals with massive task of burying the dead05:05
Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage03:19
ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation03:21
Olivia Wilde served with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon03:52
What Americans should know as travel surges03:57
Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges03:47
$350 billion of Russian foreign reserves could pay for Ukrainian reparations03:17
FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid03:06
Trump to campaign for Rep. Mary Miller in primary against fellow Illinois congressman02:29
Michael Cohen claims Trump knew about altercation between security and protesters in 201502:10
New York's top court rejects congressional map drawn by Democrats01:37
