  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

  • Biden faces calls for White House response to Roe v. Wade ruling as G-7 summit wraps up

    Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

    How the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade could impact midterm elections

  • Breaking down the historic and legal significance of overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

  • Senators Warren, Smith call on Biden to declare ‘public health emergency’

  • How could the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade could impact other landmark rulings?

  • How the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is dividing Americans

  • Ukrainian troops ordered to retreat as Russia closes in on Donbas

  • Biden: Supreme Court ruling on carrying guns in public ‘contradicts’ the Constitution

  • Trump-appointed DOJ officials detail pressure campaign to overturn 2020 election

  • Senate passes historic gun bill with overwhelming bipartisan support

  • WHO meets to determine if monkeypox is a global ‘public health emergency’

  • Did Trump’s alleged pressure on the Justice Department violate criminal law?

  • Fighting in Ukraine heads toward ‘fearsome climax,’ adviser to Zelenskyy says

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass three-month gas tax holiday

  • Fifth Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump’s alleged pressuring of Justice Dept. officials

  • How student loan debt is holding millennials back from home ownership

Jan. 6 committee to present ‘recently obtained evidence’ in last-minute public hearing

The House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot announced Monday that it will hold a last-minute public hearing on Tuesday that will present “recently obtained evidence” and new witness testimony from a former aide to President Trump's chief of staff. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down what to expect from the surprise hearing. June 28, 2022

