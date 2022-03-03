Jan. 6 House Committee argues Trump was involved in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a new court filing, the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot is claiming that former President Trump and members of his campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the details. March 3, 2022

