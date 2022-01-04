Jan. 6 House committee has evidence Ivanka Trump asked president to intervene
The House Committee is ramping up its investigation into the January 6th insurrection, including evidence Ivanka Trump asked her father to stop the violence, as the first anniversary approaches. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports.Jan. 4, 2022
