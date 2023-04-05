IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sutherland Springs victims say they've reached $144.5 million settlement with DOJ

NBC News NOW

Janet Protasiewicz’s win gives liberals majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court

03:51

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz beat out conservative Daniel Kelly in the race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, creating a liberal majority in the court for the first time in 15 years. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster reports on how each candidate reacted to the election resultsApril 5, 2023

