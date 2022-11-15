IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump suggests 2024 campaign announcement

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Jay Leno treated for burns from garage fire

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

    03:20

  • Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor

    01:47

  • Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead

    01:29

  • Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces

    01:30

  • Three dead, two injured in UVA shooting, suspect in custody

    02:04

  • Pete Buttigieg speaks with Lester Holt on holiday travel season: EXCLUSIVE

    02:19

  • Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.

    02:42

  • Senate may vote on bill protecting same-sex marriage this week

    01:23

  • Nonprofit uses A.I. to help save veterans' lives

    03:19

  • Texas parents express outrage over teacher's comments on race

    01:17

  • Jay Leno recovering from 'serious burns' sustained in garage fire

    00:37

  • NTSB begins investigations into Dallas airshow collision as names of victims released

    02:54

  • University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

    03:20

  • Officials: Suspect in custody following deadly UVA shooting

    02:54

  • One dead, seven wounded in shooting at Nebraska party

    01:01

  • Biden on codifying Roe in House: 'I don’t think we’re going to make it'

    00:30

  • Biden after Xi meeting: U.S., China should work together to ‘solve global challenges’

    02:43

  • Miami Beach's historic Deauville Hotel imploded

    02:01

NBC News NOW

Jay Leno treated for burns from garage fire

01:52

Jay Leno is receiving treatment for burns in Los Angeles after one of the cars in his garage suddenly burst into flames. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports from L.A. with the latest. Nov. 15, 2022

  • Trump suggests 2024 campaign announcement

    04:19
  • Now Playing

    Jay Leno treated for burns from garage fire

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Texas teacher caught on camera making racist comments by students

    03:20

  • Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor

    01:47

  • Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead

    01:29

  • Artist transforms potholes into mosaic pieces

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All