Jay-Z’s Team Roc asks DOJ to investigate Kansas City, Kan., police
03:10
Share this -
copied
Jay-Z’s Social justice initiative Team Roc has been organizing with local groups to bring attention to claims of misconduct within the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department dating back decades. The team wrote an open letter to the Department of Justice alleging claims of “corruption, coercion, rape, and murder committed or facilitated" by the department. Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Jay-Z’s Team Roc asks DOJ to investigate Kansas City, Kan., police
03:10
UP NEXT
Bronx gas explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse
00:21
NYC healthcare workers on the 'overwhelming sense of burnout' as a result of the pandemic
03:08
Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68 billion
01:02
Kentucky candle factory destroyed in tornado closes
00:24
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it