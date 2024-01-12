IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trial begins for woman charged in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

Michelle Troconis, 45, pleaded not guilty after she was charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut woman who remains missing. WVIT’s Shannon Miller reports.  Jan. 12, 2024

