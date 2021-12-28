Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jets quarterback surprises waitress with game tickets01:41
The New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson gifted a diner waitress two tickets to the Jets game on Christmas. Wilson said it was a “good opportunity to make someone happy.” Dec. 28, 2021
