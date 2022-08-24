IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid in rebound case

00:23

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid in a rebound case after testing negative on Tuesday. The first lady spent five days in isolation while on vacation in South Carolina when she first tested positive and now will isolate in Delaware. Aug. 24, 2022

