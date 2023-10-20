IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker

Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker on the third round. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on where Republicans might go from here as the House of Representatives remains without a speaker.Oct. 20, 2023

