Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker

- Now Playing
Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker03:31
- UP NEXT
McCarthy on confronting Gaetz at closed meeting: 'I told him to sit down'01:06
Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support02:25
Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry00:33
Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry02:33
Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry02:23
Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast06:00
Jordan falls short of speakership in second round of voting02:33
Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker01:29
Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war00:45
House speaker vote delayed until 11 a.m. Wednesday at earliest03:29
Rep. Jim Jordan falls short in first vote to become House speaker02:24
Ethics rules for Supreme Court a ‘good idea,’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett says03:13
House speaker vote planned for Tuesday as Jim Jordan rallies support02:06
Republicans nominate Rep. Jim Jordan to be next House speaker01:06
Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'01:13
Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search01:51
Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'02:08
White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war00:51
Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker02:05
- Now Playing
Jim Jordan fails on third vote for House speaker03:31
- UP NEXT
McCarthy on confronting Gaetz at closed meeting: 'I told him to sit down'01:06
Plan to empower interim speaker McHenry loses GOP support02:25
Jordan says GOP will not advance plan to empower interim speaker McHenry00:33
Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry02:33
Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry02:23
Play All