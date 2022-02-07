Joe Rogan apologizes for using racial slur in past podcasts
Joe Rogan is facing fresh criticism for repeatedly using a racial slur during past shows, forcing Spotify to remove dozens of episodes of his show from their platform. NBC News’ Jake Ward breaks down how Joe Rogan is responding to the backlash and what action Spotify is taking against their most popular podcaster. Feb. 7, 2022
