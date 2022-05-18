IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Budd wins North Carolina Republican Senate nomination, Beasley Democratic nominee, NBC News projects

    00:34

  • Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on

    03:37

  • How the ‘memeification’ of Amber Heard affects domestic violence survivors

    06:42

  • U.S. reverses some Trump-era policies toward Cuba

    02:57

  • Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor speaks out: 'He came into my community with hate'

    03:07

  • Former Clinton campaign lawyer faces trial over accusations in Trump probe

    02:00

  • Lawsuit filed over Trump alternate electors in Wisconsin

    02:45

  • Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights

    01:48

  • Suspect arrested, being questioned in Dallas salon shooting

    00:21

  • Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April

    02:35

  • FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

    01:46

  • Doug Mastriano support rises after Trump endorsement for Pennsylvania governor

    01:13

  • Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'

    03:45

  • G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis

    12:31

  • Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial

    03:32

  • Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting

    01:59

  • Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus 

    02:06

  • Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba

    00:24

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces primary challenge in North Carolina

    03:55

NBC News NOW

John Fetterman projected winner in Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary

01:15

NBC News projects John Fetterman is the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the current lieutenant governor and is recovering from a health scare. May 18, 2022

