IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week 

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial

    03:00

  • Watch: Employees fight back in California jewelry store robbery

    01:47

  • Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned

    02:07

  • Shootings leave four teens dead in small South Carolina town

    01:40

  • Minnesota mother arrested after 6-year-old's body found in car trunk

    01:20

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  • Toddler dies after being left in hot car at Tennessee day care

    01:00

  • Sheriff: Florida deputy should be charged after man 'cooked alive' in stun gun arrest

    02:34

  • Buffalo shooting suspect pleads not guilty at arraignment

    02:12

  • Florida police announce charges for biker and deputy after taser likely set man on fire 

    02:54

  • Johnny Depp's past in question on day 19 of $50 million defamation trial

    03:33

  • Amber Heard defense team questions witnesses on Johnny Depp's character

    02:00

  • Wisconsin man sentenced to 10 years for racist acid attack

    01:38

  • Illinois bans 'ghost guns'

    01:45

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect to appear in court as social media posts are investigated

    02:29

  • 911 dispatcher allegedly hung up on caller during Buffalo shooting

    01:38

  • 'Pharma bro' Martin Shkreli released early from prison

    00:23

  • Amber Heard's sister takes the stand in the $50 million defamation trial

    03:25

  • Southern California authorities discover drug tunnel between U.S. and Mexico

    01:52

NBC News NOW

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week 

03:37

The $50 million defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard enters its final week. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports on the slew of testimonies that took place and how Depp could potentially be due back on the stand. May 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial enters final week 

    03:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault heads to trial

    03:00

  • Watch: Employees fight back in California jewelry store robbery

    01:47

  • Grant Williams' 1996 murder conviction overturned

    02:07

  • Shootings leave four teens dead in small South Carolina town

    01:40

  • Minnesota mother arrested after 6-year-old's body found in car trunk

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All