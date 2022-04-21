IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

04:08

Johnny Depp was cross-examined during Day 3 in the trial of the defamation lawsuit he filed against ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard’s attorney worked to break down Depp’s character through exhibits showing his alleged drug use and explicit text messages. April 21, 2022

