IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

    00:23

  • Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

    03:05

  • Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

    00:20

  • Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty

    01:40

  • Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health

    03:53

  • Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?

    03:00

  • Nonprofit Ukraine Friends teams up with Airbnb to house Ukrainian refugees

    05:09

  • New York Public Library gives access to commonly banned booked

    04:30

  • Democrats fight to save New York’s congressional maps ahead of primaries

    02:38

  • Biden administration to announce additional aid package for Ukraine

    07:09

  • The Black Opry aims to diversify country music

    03:09

  • Watch: LA burglary caught on camera while homeowner hides in bathroom

    03:35

  • NYPD looking into multiple suspects connected to body found in duffel bag

    03:25

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeals ruling seeking to disqualify her from re-election

    03:53

  • Non-profit delivers $100,000 of critical supplies to Ukrainian hospital

    06:44

  • Solar farms coming to federal land east of Los Angeles, can power 132K homes

    04:08

  • Three sailors from USS George Washington die within one week

    00:16

NBC News NOW

Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

03:29

Johnny Depp detailed multiple fights between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard on day two of testimony in the trial of the defamation lawsuit he filed against her. Depp alleged that Heard provoked, belittled and berated him. April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony

    03:29

  • Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport

    00:23

  • Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership

    03:05

  • Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month

    00:20

  • Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All