Johnson to advance Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid as separate bills
April 16, 202401:31

Johnson to advance Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid as separate bills

01:31

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan this week after House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled the funding packages as separate bills. NBC News' Ali Vitali reports on whether Johnson could face pushback from his Republican colleagues. April 16, 2024

