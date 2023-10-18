IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI and NYPD on high alert over security concerns in U.S.

  • U.S. to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza

  • Cross-border fighting between Hezbollah and Israel escalates

    Jordan falls short of speakership in second round of voting

    Joran van der Sloot sentenced to 20 years in Natalee Holloway disappearance case

  • Attack on Gaza hospital leaves hundreds dead

  • Hamas officials willing to release all civilian hostages if bombing stops

  • Rep. Jim Jordan falls short in first vote to become House speaker

  • Trump appears for NYC fraud trial despite witness Michael Cohen's absence

  • Columbia University sees dueling demonstrations amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Judge issues limited gag order against Trump in election interference case

  • Hamas says it is preparing to release non-Israeli hostages

  • FBI warns of growing threats in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Landlord charged in fatal stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

  • People in Gaza and Israel share haunting stories of life amid war 

  • House speaker vote planned for Tuesday as Jim Jordan rallies support

  • Head of Israeli security says agency failed to thwart Hamas attack

  • Questions emerge over Israeli Defense Forces' delayed response

  • Israeli man discovers 2 family members have been taken hostage

Jordan falls short of speakership in second round of voting

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker in the second round of voting. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports on the next strategy lawmakers could consider to vote in a speaker.Oct. 18, 2023

