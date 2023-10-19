IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry

    Support grows to give more power to acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry

  • Biden blames misfired Palestinian rocket for deadly Gaza hospital blast

  • Jordan falls short of speakership in second round of voting

  • Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker

  • Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

  • House speaker vote delayed until 11 a.m. Wednesday at earliest

  • Rep. Jim Jordan falls short in first vote to become House speaker

  • Ethics rules for Supreme Court a ‘good idea,’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett says

  • House speaker vote planned for Tuesday as Jim Jordan rallies support

  • Republicans nominate Rep. Jim Jordan to be next House speaker

  • Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'

  • Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

  • Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

  • Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

  • Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

Jordan to back plan temporarily empowering interim speaker McHenry

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, says he will support a plan to temporarily empower interim speaker Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., until January in order to allow the House to resume legislative business.Oct. 19, 2023

