Joshua Johnson, Trymaine Lee re-examine racial justice in 2021

American’s conversation and perception of racial justice have changed dramatically in recent years. “Into America” podcast host, Tymaine Lee, and NBC News NOW anchor, Joshua Johnson, examine recent high-profile events and trials with input from Attorney Benjamin Crump and Reverend Al Sharpton.Dec. 11, 2021
