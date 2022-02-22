Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'
02:09
Veronica Melkozerova, the executive editor of The Voice of Ukraine, said the people of Ukraine are “tired of being the battlefield of civilizations.” Melkozerova stressed that Ukraine is relying heavily on U.S. President Joe Biden to help “punish” Russian President Vladimir Putin by imposing sanctions.Feb. 22, 2022
Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'
