IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10
  • UP NEXT

    American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso

    02:55

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44

  • Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire

    01:56

  • Police say ‘gang violence’ likely responsible for deadly Sacramento shooting

    04:15

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

  • How the U.S. is using intelligence to fight information war with Russia

    05:35

  • Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'

    00:43

  • White House extends pause on federal student loan payments

    00:17

  • No charges filed against Minneapolis police in shooting death of Amir Locke

    02:57

  • Georgia legislators pass bill to allow state police to investigate election crimes

    02:53

  • Covid relief bill stalls amid dispute over immigration policy

    02:57

  • CDC director says no downside to second Covid booster amid confusion over fourth shot

    03:59

  • Ukrainian and Russian ballet dancers unite against war

    03:59

  • Can health care workers ever fully recover from the Covid pandemic?

    04:01

  • Survivor of 1,000 foot fall from Alaskan mountain shares story

    03:58

  • Biden administration to extend freeze student loan payments

    02:50

  • Breaking down Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the Jan. 6 committee

    03:25

  • How Russian alleged war crimes could impact the U.S. response to war in Ukraine

    04:20

  • Battle over abortion access in Oklahoma reaches tipping point

    06:09

NBC News NOW

Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

09:10

NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined in studio by Terrell Jermaine Starr, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Eurasia Center with the Atlantic Council. Starr, a journalist and podcast host of “Black Diplomats,” has recently returned to the U.S. from the war zone in Kyiv. April 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine

    09:10
  • UP NEXT

    American nun kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Burkina Faso

    02:55

  • Peruvian protests turn violent in response to rising gas prices and curfew

    04:44

  • Woman thanks New Jersey firefighters who saved her family from apartment fire

    01:56

  • Police say ‘gang violence’ likely responsible for deadly Sacramento shooting

    04:15

  • Police say gun in Sacramento shooting was modified to be automatic

    03:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All