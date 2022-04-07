Journalist Terrell Jermaine Starr shares experience living in war zone of Ukraine
09:10
NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined in studio by Terrell Jermaine Starr, a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Eurasia Center with the Atlantic Council. Starr, a journalist and podcast host of “Black Diplomats,” has recently returned to the U.S. from the war zone in Kyiv. April 7, 2022
