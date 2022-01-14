Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking
Dozens of journalists and activists in El Salvador say their cell phones were hacked. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah explains how a watchdog group supporting those claims and those affected suspect the country’s government may be behind it.Jan. 14, 2022
