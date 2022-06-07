IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rescuers save two people at California's Mount Shasta, one climber dies

    01:21

  • DHS issues national terrorism advisory as threats continue to rise

    01:23

  • 'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

    02:31

  • Nigerian authorities looking for suspects, motive in church attack that left at least 50 dead

    02:19

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania Republican primary, will face Fetterman in Senate race

    03:35

  • Mexican president says he will not attend Summit of Americas

    02:41

  • Advisers encourage Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid as early as summer

    02:04

  • NBC News poll finds fewer Americans hold Trump accountable for Jan. 6 riots

    01:50

  • Ukraine marks 100 days since Russian invasion with no end of war in sight

    02:21

  • Louisiana, Ohio considering arming teachers, staff in schools

    02:07

  • Peter Navarro indicted on contempt of Congress charges

    03:09

  • Elon Musk to require Tesla workers to return to office full time

    01:53

  • Biden to deliver primetime address on gun control

    01:31

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from Stormy Daniels

    00:22

  • Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking

    02:05

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen admits to being wrong about severity of inflation

    03:17

NBC News NOW

Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district

02:13

A judge has rejected new congressional maps in Louisiana because it would violate the Voting Rights Act by including only one mostly Black district. NBC's Yamiche Alcindor reports.June 7, 2022

  • Rescuers save two people at California's Mount Shasta, one climber dies

    01:21

  • DHS issues national terrorism advisory as threats continue to rise

    01:23

  • 'There is no excuse for their actions': Uvalde teacher who was shot criticizes police response

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Judge blocks Louisiana congressional map with only one Black district

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Enrique Tarrio, other Proud Boys indicted on seditious conspiracy charges

    02:31

  • Nigerian authorities looking for suspects, motive in church attack that left at least 50 dead

    02:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All