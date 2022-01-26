Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s program “Operation Lone Star” allows local and state authorities to arrest migrants who they suspect are trespassing. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports how a judge had ruled it unconstitutional but some state officials are already defying that decision.
