    Judge calls Texas Governor’s ‘Operation Lone Star’ unconstitutional

NBC News NOW

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s program “Operation Lone Star” allows local and state authorities to arrest migrants who they suspect are trespassing. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports how a judge had ruled it unconstitutional but some state officials are already defying that decision. Jan. 26, 2022

