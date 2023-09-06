IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

A judge in Georgia has denied a motion from former Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell to sever their cases and be tried separately from each other in the state election interference case.Sept. 6, 2023

