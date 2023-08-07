IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nursing pillows linked to more than 160 infant deaths since 2007

    02:24

  • Millions under heat alerts in U.S. as temperatures rise

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Parkland shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit against school officer

    02:54

  • Investigators identify additional Gilgo Beach victim

    03:05

  • House Democrats call for live broadcasts of Trump court proceedings

    01:03

  • Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

    00:47

  • The three criminal cases against Trump explained

    03:38

  • Trump departs N.J. golf club for arraignment in D.C.

    02:37

  • Hollywood writers union and studios set to meet on Friday

    02:16

  • LGBTQ+ children participate in Pride summer camp in New York

    03:35

  • Disney World's governing district ends diversity programs

    00:25

  • Police say report of active shooter at Senate office was a 'bad call'

    02:49

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating

    00:24

  • Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+

    03:11

  • Cuban Boxing Federation announces creation of women's national team

    02:19

  • Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:55

  • Three former dancers accuse Lizzo of weight-shaming, sexual harassment

    02:25

  • Lawyers for 'Rust' armorer to argue case should be thrown out

    02:34

  • New national poll shows hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch in a tie

    01:49

NBC News NOW

Judge dismisses Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll

00:49

A federal judge has dismissed former President Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll. Trump alleged that she defamed him by continuing to say that he'd raped her, even after a grand jury found him liable for sexual abuse, but not for rape. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports.Aug. 7, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Nursing pillows linked to more than 160 infant deaths since 2007

    02:24

  • Millions under heat alerts in U.S. as temperatures rise

    03:09
  • Now Playing

    Judge dismisses Trump's countersuit against E. Jean Carroll

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Parkland shooting re-enacted as part of civil lawsuit against school officer

    02:54

  • Investigators identify additional Gilgo Beach victim

    03:05

  • House Democrats call for live broadcasts of Trump court proceedings

    01:03
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All