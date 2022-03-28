Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count
02:11
A judge in a civil suit found that former President Donald Trump "likely attempted to obstruct the joint session of Congress" on Jan. 6 during the electoral vote count. The judge also ordered John Eastman, ally to former President Trump, to release emails he had with the former president and others in his administration to the January 6 select committee for their investigation into the Capitol riot. NBC News Pete Williams reports.March 28, 2022
Supreme Court to consider challenge to California law regulating pork farms
01:59
