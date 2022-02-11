IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency 04:42
UP NEXT
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5 03:08 Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’ 01:51 Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge 02:21 Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline 04:01 Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states 03:19 Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for a second time 00:23 More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop 02:15 Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament 01:15 CDC to roll out Covid vaccines for children under 5 01:05 New York joins growing number of states lifting mask mandates 02:28 Experts say one-way masking can still protect against Covid 03:11 'It is the right decision': New York governor lifts mask mandate for indoor businesses 01:34 World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases 00:29 Reports of J&J slowing Covid vaccine production spur concerns over variants 01:35 California governor announces expiration of indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people 01:50 Eleven-year-old writes chapter book on Covid pandemic from child’s perspective 04:16 State of emergency declared in Ottawa amid anti-vaccine mandate protest 04:41 Figure skater Vincent Zhou shares 'mixed bag of emotions' after positive COVID-19 test 03:47 Ottawa police target funding, fuel in bid to end Covid mandate blockade 01:07 Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency 04:42
An Ontario judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to leave. The move comes hours after the Ontario premier declared a state of emergency as the Canadian truckers protesting Covid-19 rules has caused chaos in the area and multiple industries.
Feb. 11, 2022 Read More
Now Playing
Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency 04:42
UP NEXT
Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5 03:08 Trudeau warns truckers: ‘These blockades cannot continue’ 01:51 Ontario premier says he’ll use authority to end days-long blockade of Ambassador’s Bridge 02:21 Nevada drops mask mandate despite vaccination status as Covid cases decline 04:01 Teachers forced to buy masks and supplies despite federal funding to states 03:19