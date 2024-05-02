IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge holds gag order hearing and Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump hush money trial
May 2, 202404:27
  • Now Playing

    Judge holds gag order hearing and Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump hush money trial

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    04:41

  • Trump lawyers cross-examine David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:14

  • David Pecker testifies about 'catch-and-kill' scheme during Trump hush money trial

    02:53

  • David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial

    02:58

  • Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

    03:40

  • David Pecker testifies as first witness in Trump hush money trial

    06:46

  • Attorneys present opening statements in Trump hush money trial

    04:30

  • Trump arrives at courthouse ahead of opening statements in hush money trial

    03:56

  • 'No safer place than jail': Trump should be 'incarcerated' for gag order breaches legal expert says

    11:52

  • Two seated jurors dismissed from Trump hush money trial on day three

    02:24

  • Jury selection begins in Trump hush money criminal trial

    03:49

  • What you need to know ahead of Trump's New York hush money trial

    04:03

  • Trump lashes out at judge in hush money case after granting partial gag order

    01:08

  • Court reduces Trump's bond in civil fraud case as he attends hush money hearing

    03:43

  • Protesters rally outside New York courthouse as Trump attends hush money hearing

    00:47

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03

  • ‘Hideous’: Michael Cohen describes the length Trump would go for money

    10:23

  • Former President Donald Trump's bid to dismiss criminal charges denied

    01:36

  • Letitia James slams Trump’s comments on civil fraud trial

    00:58

NBC News NOW

Judge holds gag order hearing and Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump hush money trial

04:27

The New York hush money trial against former President Trump resumed with a hearing over alleged gag order violations and cross-examination of Keith Davidson, Stormy Daniels' former attorney. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard has details on what the jury is hearing from Trump's attorneys inside the courtroom.May 2, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Judge holds gag order hearing and Keith Davidson cross-examined in Trump hush money trial

    04:27
  • UP NEXT

    Judge fines Trump $9,000 for nine gag order violations

    04:41

  • Trump lawyers cross-examine David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:14

  • David Pecker testifies about 'catch-and-kill' scheme during Trump hush money trial

    02:53

  • David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial

    02:58

  • Election interference and witness credibility in focus during Trump opening statements

    03:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All