Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers

- Now Playing
Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers03:15
- UP NEXT
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements02:29
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan02:07
Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand03:18
Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial02:35
Colorado trial over Trump's ballot eligibility moves forward01:40
‘He should endorse me’: Trump speaks on Pence ending his presidential bid01:01
Rep. Johnson will be a 'great' House speaker, Trump says00:42
Mark Meadows cuts immunity deal for testimony against Trump02:31
Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case02:34
Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case01:20
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial01:53
Trump appears for NYC fraud trial despite witness Michael Cohen's absence01:26
Trump calls to bar potential refugees from Gaza00:58
Judge issues limited gag order against Trump in election interference case02:28
Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases04:00
Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance03:12
Letitia James slams Trump’s comments on civil fraud trial00:58
Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker01:01
- Now Playing
Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers03:15
- UP NEXT
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial01:51
Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements02:29
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan02:07
Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand03:18
Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial02:35
Play All