IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

    01:51

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07

  • Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand

    03:18

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35

  • Colorado trial over Trump's ballot eligibility moves forward

    01:40

  • ‘He should endorse me’: Trump speaks on Pence ending his presidential bid

    01:01

  • Rep. Johnson will be a 'great' House speaker, Trump says

    00:42

  • Mark Meadows cuts immunity deal for testimony against Trump

    02:31

  • Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    02:34

  • Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    01:20

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference trial

    01:53

  • Trump appears for NYC fraud trial despite witness Michael Cohen's absence

    01:26

  • Trump calls to bar potential refugees from Gaza

    00:58

  • Judge issues limited gag order against Trump in election interference case

    02:28

  • Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases

    04:00

  • Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance

    03:12

  • Letitia James slams Trump’s comments on civil fraud trial

    00:58

  • Trump addresses calls for him to be the next House speaker

    01:01

NBC News NOW

Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers

03:15

The judge in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has expanded a gag order to include members of Trump’s legal team. The order was issued after the judge claimed they made “inappropriate remarks” about his law clerk.Nov. 3, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Judge in Trump fraud trial expands gag order to former president’s lawyers

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Eric and Donald Trump Jr. testify in former president's New York civil fraud trial

    01:51

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies in civil fraud trial in Manhattan

    02:07

  • Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand

    03:18

  • Donald Trump’s children set to take stand at his fraud trial

    02:35
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All