IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom

    02:21

  • Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges 

    03:39

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49

  • Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

  • Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine

    02:51

  • Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder

    01:24

  • Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    03:05

  • Missing Florida mother Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

    00:17

  • Jury selection begins in death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    02:17

  • Zelenskyy renews war crime accusations against Russia

    05:20

  • Trump takes aim at ‘Big 12’ Republican incumbents ahead of 2024 election

    03:48

  • Breaking down the withdrawal of Russian troops from northern Ukraine

    03:58

  • Senate Judiciary Committee to meet on Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination

    04:03

  • Odesa braces for Russian invasion

    06:48

  • Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances

    07:19

  • Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes

    03:14

NBC News NOW

Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote

07:10

Republican Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Romney joined Democrats in support Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, paving the way for a final confirmation vote. NBC News' Sahil Kapur joins Joshua Johnson to discuss what's next in the process. April 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom

    02:21

  • Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges 

    03:39

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All