Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote
07:10
Republican Senators Collins, Murkowski, and Romney joined Democrats in support Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, paving the way for a final confirmation vote. NBC News' Sahil Kapur joins Joshua Johnson to discuss what's next in the process. April 5, 2022
